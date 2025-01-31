All the latest news from the global content industry on Friday, 31 January

Friday, 11.10am: DAZN strikes American football deal

DAZN ties up eight-year European League of Football partnership

DAZN and American football competition the European League of Football have agreed an exclusive eight-year partnership.

The competition’s current D2C platform will come to an end, and all 101 games from the 2025 season will be available through an ELF Game Pass product on DAZN. This will be available as an add-on or standalone subscription, much like NFL Game Pass, National League, Rally TV, PGA Tour Pass and FIBA’s Courtside 1891 platforms on DAZN.

Friday, 10.23am: Glenn Hugill upped amid Wheelhouse senior rejig

Wheelhouse UK’s head Glenn Hugill has been promoted to chief creative officer for the entire indie as well as president of its new international hub, as part of a rejig of its senior leadership team.

Alongside his elevation, Courtney White has also been promoted to president of the Brent Montgomery-founded outfit. Read more

Friday, 9.33am: Peacock order drama from Poker Face’s Alice Ju

US streamer Peacock has announced the series pickup of Superfakes, an original crime drama from creator Alice Ju (Poker Face, Beef).

The show, which is being co-produced by A24 and UCP, explores how a counterfeit goods dealer becomes involve din a dangerous black market to fund her lifestyle.

Friday, 9.12am: UK’s Pinewood Studios launches public consultation on expansion plans

Pinewood Group has announced a public consultation on its planned expansion of Pinewood Studios, located in Buckinghamshire, and revised its plans for the site.

The group wants to review the existing planning consent that’s already in place in response to a reduction in global content production and rising construction costs.

Friday, 9.01am: C4 chief Alex Mahon issues call to action on Gen Z

Channel 4 supremo Alex Mahon has issued a call to arms for a united industry approach and regulation to ensure Gen Z audiences can find verified, trustworthy news easily on social media.

Mahon was speaking at the launch of C4’s latest research on Gen Z, Trends, Trust and Truth, which surveyed a nationally representative sample of 3,0000 people aged 13-65.

The C4 chief exec highlighted sobering statistics from the report at a joint event between the PSB and the Royal Television Society (RTS), including that those aged 13 to 27 invest as much confidence – if not more – in posts from friends (58%) and influencers (42%) as they do in established journalism. Read more