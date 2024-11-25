New website and daily newsletter are among key elements of enhanced offering

Broadcast International has kicked off its relaunch with a dedicated website, daily newsletter and significantly enhanced reach in key territories around the world.

The site, broadcastnow.co.uk/Broadcast-International offers stories and interviews on topics including the latest content deals & greenlights, high-profile exec appointments, M&A activity, and emerging trends.

A Broadcast International Daily Newsletter also launches today (25 November), containing breaking stories affecting the global industry. To sign up, please click here.

A Weekly newsletter that provides deeper insight into a major story from the last seven days or analysis of a trend - plus a roundup of top headlines - will launch later this week, plus Broadcast’s Show of the Week will explore a recent title coming to the marketplace.

Broadcast International will also offer excerpts from the market-leading Broadcast Intelligence service to provide producers with the intel they need to pitch with precision, while new printed titles and an expanded Distributors Survey are also in the works.

Chris Curtis, Broadcast editor-in-chief, said: “Broadcast’s ambition is to expand the reach and remit of its market-leading journalism. We believe our investment can unlock major opportunities for growth from a content and commerical perspective, and we’re really excited about what our expanded team can deliver.”

Richard Middleton, International head of content, added: “Our relaunched offering provides a one-stop shop for professionals around the world looking for market intelligence and to strike global partnerships.

“With the industry navigating continued turbulence, now is the perfect time to take the Broadcast brand into new markets and to help inform even more international readers.”

John Elmes, International editor and deputy news editor, added: “Our expanded international focus will also provide our UK readers with a wider global perspective. Our research points to a huge appetite for this kind of coverage, which we are determined to deliver.”