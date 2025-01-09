Former Viaplay exec Tanya Badendyck has been named chief executive at Nordic producer Paradox.

Badendyck replaces Stein B. Kvae, who is taking up a role outside the industry, and will oversee all operations at the SF Studios-owned company.

She previously co-founded Nordic production company Cinenord and worked on shows including Atlantic Crossing, before joining Viaplay as executive producer in 2018.

Badendyck went on to become the streamer’s head of scripted content for Norway, overseeing projects such as Pørni and the Paradox-produced series In the Name of Love and The Commoner, which premieres later this year.

Most recently, she was film commissioner at the Norwegian Film Institute.

Iréne Lindblad, chief exec at SF Studios and chair of the Paradox board, said Badendyck’s “proven leadership and deep understanding of storytelling will be invaluable as we take Paradox to new heights.”

Lindblad added: “I also want to take the opportunity to extend our heartfelt thanks to Stein B. Kvae for his fantastic work and invaluable contributions in building Paradox to what it is today, we wish him the very best in his future endeavours and new professional challenges.”

Badendyck said: “As the film and TV industry evolves, we face both challenges and exciting opportunities. With SF Studios’ dedication to Nordic storytelling and ambitious plans, I’m confident we can innovate and continue captivating audiences in Norway and worldwide. I look forward to leading Paradox into this new chapter.”

Paradox was founded in 1998 and acquired by SF Studios in 2018. It is behind upcoming Norwegian royal drama The Commoner, while other shows on its slate have included Viaplay’s In the Name of Love and The Lawyer.

The company has also produced movies such as The King’s Choice, U-July 22 and Quisling – The Final Days.