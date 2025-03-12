UK-based investment firm Tower Peak Partners is launching an IP-focused division that is putting “particular emphasis” on the audiovisual production and distribution industry.

TPP, which was founded in 2024 and is led by Anthony Catachanas, has hired Elisa Alvares as managing partner and chief investment officer for the new global rights and intellectual property arm.

She is tasked with creating a fund that will invest in IP across a range of industries, with its initial focus on IP assets within the entertainment and sports sectors.

Alvares previously founded Jacaranda Group, a London-based advisory firm that assisted family offices and groups with investments in media and entertainment, media-tech, sports and other IP-related sectors.

Prior to this, she was head of media finance at Bank Leumi UK, overseeing the film TV, music and video games lending book.

Earlier on in her career, she set up a film finance firm in London, focused on enabling the production of independent films which made it to festivals including Sundance and Venice.

“There is a real opportunity for a range of entertainment, sports and publishing investments in a series of strategic high-growth markets,” Alvares said.

“Our team has a wealth of experience and we look forward to working with institutional investors to capitalise on these shifting industry dynamics to produce favourable returns.”

Catachanas, chief exec at TPP, added: “We have experienced and witnessed institutional investors increasing their interest and allocations towards Intellectual Property assets, particularly within audiovisual, music, publishing, videogames rights.

“These industries have been subject to significant structural changes and present a range of very interesting investment opportunities for investors.

“Elisa brings an accomplished track record of investment and credibility in the media & entertainment sector. We look forward to developing our firm’s capabilities under her leadership for this increasingly popular asset class in the institutional investor community.”

TPP recently launched fundraising for its debut fund focused on sustainable industrial private equity investments in Europe and North America.