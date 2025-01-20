All the latest news from the global content industry on Monday, 20 January

Monday, 5.23pm: Banijay’s Balich Wonder Studio names creative chief

Banijay Entertainment-owned live event outfit Balich Wonder Studio has named Simone Ferrari as its new chief creative officer.

Ferrari will oversee the creative direction of Balich Wonder Studio’s ceremonies and special projects units, having previously directed the closing ceremony of the 2017 Aimag Games, commissioned by the Asian Olympic Committee.

Ferrari has also worked on TV shows, while creating and directing events including Cirque du Soleil productions and Olympic ceremonies.

Monday, 5.15pm: Brutal Media and Fabula pair on Glacier Murders

BBC Studios’ Spanish-language producer Brutal Media and Italy’s Fabula have picked up remake rights to adapt Cristian Perfumo’s novel, Los Crímenes del Glacier (aka The Glacier Murders).

The story tracks how the discovery of a body in Patagonia sparks a man from Barcelona into action as he attempts to find out what happened to the victim. The deal was struck via rights agency, Scenic Rights.

Monday, 2.11pm: Sky History enters Battlefield Healers

Sky History in the UK has ordered a broadcast pilot from Welsh indie Hello Deer that investigates British battles using alternative and new-age methods.

The 60-minute pilot episode of Battlefield Healers will see comedian Omid Djalili join forces with spiritual sleuth Konstantin Pavlidis to explore the Battle of Bosworth.

Academics, archaeologists and historians will join them as they attempt to tap into the energy of the field of battle to better understand what happened during the 1485 battle where Richard III died, paving the way for the Tudor era under Henry VII.

Monday, 12.59pm: Argentina lands Talpa’s Quiz with Balls

Canal 13 in Argentina has picked up rights to remake Talpa Studios format The Quiz with Balls.

The gameshow will be produced at Talpa’s Argentinian hub, operated by Kuarzo Entertainment, and hosted by Guido Kaczka who recently fronted Argentina’s version of The Floor. The show will air daily on Canal 13, with a launch date yet to be announced.

The format debuted on SBS6 in the Netherlands in 2023 and was remade for Fox in the US. It features five contestants standing on a high platform over a swimming pool who face quiz questions. If they answer incorrectly, giant balls roll towards them, mercilessly knocking the player into the pool, while a cash prize awaits the winner.

Monday, 11.12am: Former Lime exec heads to Optomen

At Home with the Furys indie Optomen has appointed former Lime Pictures executive Becky Cadman in the newly-created role of head of talent-led programming.

At the All3Media label, the former Channel 4 commissioning editor will focus on creating premium talent-driven documentaries and reality shows for the UK and US. Read more

Monday, 11.08am: Disney+ cancels UK duo Extraordinary and Shardlake

Disney+ has axed two of its UK originals, with Extraordinary and Shardlake being cancelled after their second and first seasons respectively.

Extraordinary debuted in 2023 was produced by BBC Studios and Sid Gentle Films, while Shardlake had The Forge attached and was launched in May 2024.

Monday, 10.48am: Italy’s Il Mammo secures Polish remake

Telewizja Polska is remaking Italian scripted format Il Mammo following a deal with Mediaset Distribution.

The show (aka Mr. Mom) is being remade in Poland by Brand Trust Partners, which has already completed filming two episodes of the local adaptation, which is to be known as Pan Mama.

The format was originally produced in Italy by RTI and is described as “a heartwarming and humorous series” that follows a stay-at-home widower navigating the challenges of managing the household and raising his three children alone.

Monday, 10.14am: Prime Video sets Japan country manager

Prime Video has looked within the Amazon family for its latest Japan country manager.

Keisuke Oishi has joined the streamer from his role as general manager and director of Amazon Music in the country, having been at the tech giant for more than a decade.

He will oversee the expansion of Prime Video in Japan, aiming to build off the country’s success with launching Amazon globe-trotting comedy format LOL: Last One Laughing, which began as Documental (aka Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental) and is now in more than 25 territories. Read more

Monday, 9.20am: ITVS reveals Hell’s Kitchen Roblox visits



More than 18 million visits have been made to the recently launched Hell’s Kitchen game on Roblox since its launch on 19 December.

Metavision, part of ITV Studios’ digital unit Zoo 55, revealed last year that the Gordon Ramsey-fronted show would become its first-ever format brand to be transported onto Roblox, with the experience since garnering over 18 million visits and 450,000 daily active users logging on to play each day.

The experience invites fans of the reality show, which has been remade in 26 countries, to compete to impress chef Ramsay as they take part in challenges such as a pre-service preparation.Players then face the intensity of dinner service, where they are required to master the recreation of signature dishes with precision and speed.

Monday, 8.49am: How Amazon Studios is tapping into Lat Am’s potential

As internaitonal execs head out to Miami for Content Americas, check out how Prime Video is looking to make the most of the huge oipportunities coming out of Lat Am.

In an exclusive interview with Broadcast International,Javiera Balmaceda, head of originals for Amazon Studios in Latin America, Australia and Canada, talks rights, remits, delivering hitsand a whole lot more. Read more