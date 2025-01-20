Prime Video has looked within the Amazon family for its latest Japan country manager.

Keisuke Oishi has joined the streamer from his role as general manager and director of Amazon Music in the country, having been at the tech giant for more than a decade.

He will oversee the expansion of Prime Video in Japan, aiming to build off the country’s success with launching Amazon globe-trotting comedy format LOL: Last One Laughing, which began as Documental (aka Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental) and is now in more than 25 territories.

He replaces Takashi Kodama, who stepped down last year, and will report into Gaurav Gandhi, vice-president of Prime Video for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

In a staff memo, Gandhi said Oishi would steer Prime Video’s work to “solidify its position as the first-choice entertainment destination” in the country.

Besides Documental, Prime Video’s offerings include two live-action series of popular manga magazine The Silent Service, including S1 The Silent Service: The Battle of Tokyo Bay, and thriller Angel Flight.

It also recently launched Like a Dragon: Yakuza, a live-action series based on a story from the Sega gaming franchise of the same name, with the show rolled out on Prime Video globally.

“We’ve seen great success with our content and incredible customer growth for Prime Video in Japan over the last few years thanks to all your great work, creativity, and relentless focus on the customer,” Gandhi added.

“I remain super excited about the future of our Prime Video Japan business, especially with our plans and initiatives for 2025.”

Oishi is switching his roles at Amazon having risen through the ranks at the US company after joining in 2014. He was promoted to GM in 2023.

Prior to Amazon, he spent 17 years at Sony.