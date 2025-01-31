Banijay’s Mission Unknown: Atlantic will be launched on YouTube following Prime Video roll-out

Prime Video in Germany is prepping an adventure reality show that will debut on the streamer before being launched on YouTube.

Mission Unknown: Atlantic sees social media star and entertainer, Jens ‘Knossi’ Knossalla, invite a host of famous friends on an extreme journey across the Atlantic.

The show will premiere with the first two episodes on Prime Video Germany on Friday 28 February, before landing on Knossi’s YouTube channel two weeks later.

Mission Unknown: Atlantic is produced by Banijay Productions Germany and sees influencers and social media personalities from the country including Joey Kelly, Sophia Thiel and Sophia Chiara joining Knossi on an adventure to sail across the Atlantic.

The show tracks the group as they are split into teams and face a host of difficulties from torn sails to broken technology and lack of sleep as they attempt to reach the finish line first.

The show also has brands including Samsung, HOLY and yfood attached.

Arno Schneppenheim, managing director at Banijay Productions Germany, said: “Mission Unknown: Atlantic is a unique concept which bridges the gap between creators and traditional creatives.

“By leveraging the popularity of the on-screen talent and our extensive, premium production expertise, we have a formidable format to bring to market.”

Knossi has previously worked with Banijay Germany on projects including two series of the brand-funded Big Brother spin-off Big Brother – Knossi Edition, which streamed on Twitch and reached 33.3 million total views for the second season.

He also co-hosted entertainment format Three Are the Champions, which debuted on RTL. Both were produced by Endemol Shine Germany.

Mission Unknown: Atlantic was created and produced by Banijay Productions Germany in collaboration with DLS Consulting. Banijay Media Germany is responsible for the marketing of the branded entertainment format together with DLS.