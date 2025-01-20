At Home with the Furys indie creates new role for Becky Cadman

At Home with the Furys indie Optomen has appointed former Lime Pictures executive Becky Cadman in the newly-created role of head of talent-led programming.

At the All3Media label, the former Channel 4 commissioning editor will focus on creating premium talent-driven documentaries and reality shows for the UK and US.

She will report to joint chief executives Tina Flintoff and Nick Hornby, both of whom are also former C4 commissioning editors.

Cadman was previously creative director of formats and talent at All3Media stablemate Lime. She that position until the indie closed its London base in September, transferring reality hits Towie, Celebs Go Dating and Geordie Shore to Objective Media Group.

Having joined Lime in 2022, Cadman played a key role in the creation, direction and commission of programmes including Vinnie Jones in the Country for Discovery + and Drama Queens for ITVBe.

Before that, she spent five years as a fact-ent commissioning editor at C4 where her orders included The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death and six-parter Chatsworth House.

She has also previously led the format development on shows including Love Island, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Got to Dance.

Flintoff and Hornby said: “Talent-led programming has become increasingly important to our business so we are thrilled Becky has agreed to join us to focus on the opportunities in this space. She has a fantastic eye for talent, and a real flair for creating entertaining and original formats.”

Cadman said: “Optomen is a creative powerhouse with a stellar line up of programmes. They excel in creating brilliant and engaging formats and attract the most incredible talent. I am really looking forward to accelerating Optomen’s talent ambitions and helping them to realise even more great entertainment and documentary programming.”

The appointment comes shortly after Optomen landed BBC1 reality series Stacey and Joe, following Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash and a second run of ITVX series Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends.

Its other recent shows include its first Sky commission Becoming Madonna and Meet The Rees-Moggs for Discovery+, At Home with the Furys for Netflix and BBC1 returner Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon.