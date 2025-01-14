Move comes as parent Comcast prepares to split its cable business into a new company

NBCUniversal is to close its children’s network Universal Kids, making the channel one of the first casualties as Comcast prepares to spin off its cable business into a new company.

The network is expected to stop broadcasting on 6 March and reflects the ongoing shift of viewing among children to streamers and YouTube.

NBCU said it “remains committed” to family entertainment and said it would continue to invest in kids-focused shows for streaming service Peacock.

Universal Kids was previously known as PBS Kids Sprout when it launched in 2005 as a joint venture with PBS in the US. It was acquired by Comcast in 2011, with NBCU renaming the channel Sprout six years later.

The brand switched to its current moniker Universal Kids in 2017 and broadened its offering with shows from Dreamworks Animation and kid-skewing spin-offs from NBCU shows such as Top Chef. It stopped airing originals in 2019.

The closure comes as NBCU sets its management team for the soon-to-be spun-off cable business, known as SpinCo.

Acquisitions chief Val Boreland has been handed the reins to entertainment at the outfit, working under Mark Lazarus, whose networks will include USA, Syfy, Oxygen, MSNBC and E!.

Fellow cable network Bravo is not included, while broadcast channel NBC, Telemundo and local stations will also remain with NBCU, along with streamer Peacock.