Bond’s retirement comes after more than two decades with company and parent Comcast

NBCUniversal’s restructuring ahead of its cable channel spin-off has seen another senior executive stepping down.

Matt Bond is retiring from his role as chair of content distribution at NBCU following more than two decades with the company and parent Comcast.

His remit extended to oversight of all content distribution at NBCU, ranging from shows sold to multichannel operators, to deals struck for its cable and broadcast channels.

He wrote in a note to staff he would be working with Matt Schnaars, president of content distribution, and Matt Strauss, chair of NBCU’s Media Group, on how his team would operate following the restructure.

“Matt Schnaars and I will be working through a transition, and we are working closely with Matt Strauss on how our team will fit into the new Media Group structure.”

Bond, who had been with Comcast since 2002, added he would remain in an advisory role with the company for “the next few years”.

Bond’s retirement comes as NBCU prepares to spin off its cable channels into a new company, SpinCo, that will house networks including USA, Syfy, Oxygen, MSNBC and E!.

SpinCo is being headed up by Mark Lazarus, former chair of NBCU TV and streaming. Senior exec changes have seen Val Boreland taking the reins for entertainment. MSNBC chief Rashida Jones has stepped down, while Peacock president Kelly Campbell has also exited.

Fellow cable network Bravo, along with broadcast channel NBC, Telemundo and local stations will remain with NBCU, along with streamer Peacock.