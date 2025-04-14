NBCUniversal has expanded long-standing exec Caroline Cleland’s remit in Asia Pacific amid a handful of other staff changes.

Cleland, who joined the company in 2008, takes the new role of vice president of APAC within NBCU International Networks and Direct-to-Consumer division.

She has operational and strategic oversight of its linear channels its streamers, leading on content, production, commercial activities and marketing.

Cleland most recently led NBCU’s programming and acquisition team in the region, and has been behind the launches of brands such as free-to-air channel 7Bravo in Australia, the Peacock-branded Hub on JioStar India and Bravo in New Zealand.

She takes on her new role following Chris Taylor’s appointment in February as managing director of APAC, TV distribution, international networks and DTC.

Cleland remains based in Sydney, Australia and reports into Taylor, who has also reshuffled his senior team.

Simon Hebblewhite has been upped to become senior director of finance and Jane McLaren has been promoted to director of PR and communications in APAC.

The restructure comes amid wider changes at NBCU, as it prepares to transfer most of its cable channels into a new division, known as SpinCo.