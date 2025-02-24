Overhaul comes as part of a global unscripted rebranding push under alternative studio chief Toby Gorman

NBCUniversal is restructuring its international unscripted TV production businesses and is seeking a leadership hire for its creative output outside of the US, Broadcast International has learned.

Universal Studio Group (USG) is moving Made in Chelsea producer Monkey and the unscripted division of Australia’s Matchbox Pictures into Universal Television Alterative Studio (UTAS), run by president Toby Gorman.

The reorganisation will see all of Monkey, as well as Matchbox’s unscripted arm, acting as UTAS’s international production hubs for unscripted programming and formats.

Both Monkey and Matchbox’s unscripted unit previously sat under Universal International Studios (UIS).

The overhaul remains in the early stages, but it is understood no job losses will occur as a result of the restructuring. The move could see the Monkey and Matchbox unscripted names disappear, with a rebrand of the UTAS global arm that will house both teams in the works.

Gorman is also understood to be looking to bolster his global team with a senior creative exec who will work alongside Monkey chief Helen Kruger Bratt and be tasked with delivering international unscripted productions for both the UK and Australia.

The enlarged UTAS global division will focus on creating global IP and formats to be remade worldwide, with NBCUniversal Formats continuing to sell into local territories.

NBCU is also looking to build on unscripted shows coming from outside the US, following NBC’s success with The Traitors and pick-ups including Destination X.

The restructuring comes amid wider changes at NBCU, as it prepares to transfer most of its cable channels into a new division, known as SpinCo.

Those moves saw the creation of Universal Television Entertainment Group, which houses NBCU’s TV studios including UTAS and UIS, as well as the NBC network, cable network Bravo and streamer Peacock.

USG chief Pearlena Igbokwe was handed an expanded remit that included oversight of NBC in January as part of the rejig, while NBCU unscripted chief Corie Henson departed.

Monkey was launched by Will Macdonald and David Granger in 2000 and acquired by NBCU in 2010. It has been behind shows including The Real Housewives of London and That’s My Jam UK and is run by managing director Helen Kruger Bratt.

She took over in 2022 following the exits of Macdonald and Granger, with creative director Laura Gibson leaving Monkey late last year.

Matchbox, meanwhile, was launched in 2008 and acquired by NBCU in 2011. Its unscripted output has included The Real Housewives of Sydney for Binge, Everyone’s A Critic for the ABC and Seven Network’s obstacle show Australia Spartan.