Restructure at US cable channel comes ahead of Comcast overhaul

MSNBC president Rashida Jones is the latest senior executive to step down ahead of Comcast’s planned cable business restructuring.

She joined the network from CNN in 2021 after replacing former MSNBC president Phil Griffin and has overseen a deeper push into podcasts, documentaries and live events.

Jones is being replaced on an interim basis by senior vice-president of content strategy, Rebecca Kutler, who joined in 2022.

Comcast revealed late last year that it planned to split most of its cable channels into a new division known at present as ‘SpinCo’, which will house networks including USA, Syfy, Oxygen, MSNBC and E!.

The business is led by chief exec and former chair of NBCU television and streaming group Mark Lazarus, who praised Jones’ tenure in a note to staff.

“Rashida has expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in non-linear businesses. MSNBC is well-positioned for the future,” he wrote.

Jones added in her own memo to staff: “I came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on our remarkable journey and the many successes we’ve achieved together as a team.

“This has been the most rewarding chapter of my professional career and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, which has been made possible only by you.”

Lazarus added that Kutler had been “a catalyst for growth across our digital, social, and audio platforms, resulting in across-the-board record audience engagement.”

He also confirmed in a call to staff that MSNBC would retain its name following the launch of SpinCo, which is expected to be formally spun-off later this year.

The standalone news, sports and entertainment business will reach around 70 million US households with the overhaul impacting a handful of senior execs to date.

Peacock president Kelly Campbell was revealed to be leaving the company at the start of the year, while NBCUniversal acquisitions chief Val Boreland has been handed the reins to entertainment leadership at the soon-to-be spun-off cable business.