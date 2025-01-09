High-profile departure comes six weeks after NBCUniversal revealed restructuring plans

Kelly Campbell is stepping down as president of NBCUniversal’s streamer Peacock after three years in the role.

Campbell, who joined from Hulu, is departing six weeks after NBCU parent Comcast revealed plans to split its cable networks into a new division led by Mark Lazarus.

That rejig sees NBCU Studio Group chair & chief content officer Donna Langley appointed chair of NBCU Entertainment and Studios, giving her greater authority for greenlighting productions and more control over content spend.

NBCU Media Group chair Matt Strauss, to whom Campbell had reported, is taking over much of Lazarus’s remit including direct-to-consumer and international, overseeing areas ranging from Peacock and sports, to ad sales and distribution.

Further changes are expected following the restructuring, but Campbell is the highest profile departee to date, with her exit first reported by Puck.

She had spent four years at Hulu, joining as marketing chief before becoming president, then joined Peacock in 2021. Before that, she worked for Google and JP Morgan Chase.

Comcast revealed its plan to spin off its portfolio of NBCUniversal cable channels in November, with networks including USA, Syfy, Oxygen, MSNBC and E! moved into a new venture.

Real Housewives channel Bravo will remain within the core Comcast business alongside broadcast network NBC and streamer Peacock.