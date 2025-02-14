Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 3 February 

TNA_201_Unit_00479RC

1. The Night Agent: Season 2

7.5 views  

The_Recruit_n_S2_E1_00_16_34_21R

2. The Recruit: Season 2

6.1m views   

American_Manhunt_OJ_Simpson_S1_E3_00_34_15_05

3. American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson: Season 1

4.5m views 

Sweet_Magnolias_S4_E10_00_40_07_06_n_R

4. Sweet Magnolias: Season 4

4m views

Apple Cider Vinegar

5. Apple Cider Vinegar: Limited Series

3.8m views

The Recruit

6. The Recruit: Season 1

3.3m views 

Raw 2025

7. Raw: 2025 January 27, 2025

3.1m views   

MS Rachel

8. Ms. Rachel: Season 1

3m views 

The Night Agent

9. The Night Agent: Season 1

2.6m views    

Ghosts

10. Ghosts: Season 1

2.2m views 

 UK top 10
1 Celebrity Bear Hunt: Season 1
2 The Night Agent: Season 2
3 Yellowstone: Season 1
4 American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson: Season 1
5 The Åre Murders: Season 1
6 Apple Cider Vinegar: Limited Series
7 The Recruit: Season 2
8 Ms. Rachel: Season 1
9 Yellowstone: Season 2
10 Raw: 2025 February 3, 2025