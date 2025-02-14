Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 3 February
1. The Night Agent: Season 2
7.5 views
2. The Recruit: Season 2
6.1m views
3. American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson: Season 1
4.5m views
4. Sweet Magnolias: Season 4
4m views
5. Apple Cider Vinegar: Limited Series
3.8m views
6. The Recruit: Season 1
3.3m views
7. Raw: 2025 January 27, 2025
3.1m views
8. Ms. Rachel: Season 1
3m views
9. The Night Agent: Season 1
2.6m views
10. Ghosts: Season 1
2.2m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Celebrity Bear Hunt: Season 1
|2
|The Night Agent: Season 2
|3
|Yellowstone: Season 1
|4
|American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson: Season 1
|5
|The Åre Murders: Season 1
|6
|Apple Cider Vinegar: Limited Series
|7
|The Recruit: Season 2
|8
|Ms. Rachel: Season 1
|9
|Yellowstone: Season 2
|10
|Raw: 2025 February 3, 2025
