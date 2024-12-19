Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 9 December
1. Black Doves: Season 1
14.6m views
2. Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…
8.2m views
3. No Good Deed: Season 1
6m views
4. The Madness: Limited Series
5.4m views
5. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3
3.4m views
6. La Brea: Season 1
2.6m views
7. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
2m views
8. A Man on the Inside: Season 1
1.9m views
9. The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga: Season 1
1.8m views
10. Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey: Season 1
1.8m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Black Doves: Season 1
|2
|The Pembrokeshire Murders: Season 1
|3
|No Good Deed: Season 1
|4
|La Palma: Limited Series
|5
|The Madness: Limited Series
|6
|The Walk-In: Season 1
|7
|The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3
|8
|A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
|9
|Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey: Season 1
|10
|The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga: Season 1
