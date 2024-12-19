Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 9 December

1. Black Doves: Season 1

14.6m views

2. Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

8.2m views

3. No Good Deed: Season 1

6m views

4. The Madness: Limited Series

5.4m views

5. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3

3.4m views

6. La Brea: Season 1

2.6m views

7. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

2m views

8. A Man on the Inside: Season 1

1.9m views

9. The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga: Season 1

1.8m views

10. Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey: Season 1

1.8m views

 UK top 10
1 Black Doves: Season 1
2 The Pembrokeshire Murders: Season 1
3 No Good Deed: Season 1
4 La Palma: Limited Series
5 The Madness: Limited Series
6 The Walk-In: Season 1
7 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3
8 A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
9 Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey: Season 1
10 The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga: Season 1