Distirbutor-led set of events to again run across final week of February next year

Organisers behind the London TV Screenings that ran last week have said the event attracted a record 850 buyers across all genres, with the 2026 dates already confirmed.

Founding quartet All3Media International, Banijay Entertainment, Fremantle and ITV Studios confirmed the 2026 edition will take place during the final week of February (week commencing 23 February).

This year’s edition saw over 35 distributors and studios running independent events, which ran across the same week that MIPCOM organisers RX France launched Mip London.

The 2025 Screenings saw a raft of talent being presented to buyers, including Andrew Lincoln for the debut of twisted thriller Cold Water, and Fremantle introducing adventure drama Sandokan from Luxe Vide by hosting creator Luca Bernabei and director Jan Michelini. They were joined by cast including Can Yaman, Alanah Bloor, Ed Westwick and John Hannah.

All3Media International launched Two Brothers Pictures’ action thriller The Assassin, starring Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore, and Banijay Entertainment showcased Maigret, the first contemporary TV adaptation of the iconic detective novels.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “The London TV Screenings has rapidly become a stand-out, must-attend annual event for invited buyers, and we’re thrilled to see the 2025 edition welcoming even more decision makers from around the world.

“The showcase is now a go-to destination for unparalleled insights into the latest premium shows and formats. We look forward to planning an exceptional event for 2026, which will be tailored to the feedback we’ve heard from buyers and their experiences across the week.”

Alongside the four founding organisers, the 2025 line-up included: About Premium Content, Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, Autentic GmbH, Beta Film, Blue Ant Media, BossaNova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Disney, Dogwoof, Eccho Rights, Federation Studios, Fifth Season, Fox Entertainment Global, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, Lionsgate, Mediawan Rights, NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution, Newen Connect, Off the Fence, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, PBS International, Seven.One Studios International, Sony Pictures Television, Sphere Abacus, StudioCanal, TGC Global Entertainment, TVF International, Viaplay Content Distribution and Warner Bros. International Television Production.