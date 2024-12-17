Story is set during World War II and follows a psychiatrist in Tuscany

Italy’s Rai 1 has ordered a three-part primetime drama, based on Mario Tobino’s influential novel Le Libere Donne di Magliano- Mondadori Libri.

The show is being produced by Endemol Shine Italy in partnership with Rai Fiction and will be directed by Michele Soavi.

The novel is set in Tuscany during the second world war and follows psychiatrist Mario Tobino (Lino Guanciale) as he challenges the repressive confines of a women’s psychiatric hospital.

His world shifts with the arrival of Margherita Lenzi (Grace Kicaj), a young heiress confined to the hospital by her husband, leading him to question whether she is truly unwell or a victim of cruelty.

Leonardo Pasquinelli, chief executive of Banijay’s Endemol Shine Italy, said: “This co-production illustrates our strong partnership with Rai and our combined commitment to deliver high-quality, culturally significant stories.

“Le Libere Donne is a powerful narrative of resilience, freedom and self-worth, bridging period drama with contemporary relevance, showcasing the impactful work of Mario Tobino.”