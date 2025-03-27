Sky Studios has played down the imminent loss of its exclusive HBO output deal in the UK, with execs pushing back against suggestions it would leave “holes” in schedules.

Speaking at Series Mania in Lille, content chiefs talked up local originals as evidence that eye-catching programming will remain on the pay-TV giant.

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, Sky Studios chief exec, quelled concerns the agreement would affect customers by saying access to the Max app – available at no cost to its customers – would be “completely seamless”.

Warner Bros Discovery UK chief Andrew Georgiou previously labelled the agreement with Sky as a “very different” type of partnership to previous incarnations, with providers such as Amazon also expected to be able to offer Max in the UK, although deals have not yet been confirmed.

But Frot-Coutaz said that the deal provides Sky with “life of series rights, so any show that has historically been on the channels, like White Lotus for example, continues to be with us.”

Once Max is launched in the UK, however, new series will only be available via the streamer’s app, but Frot-Coutaz said local programming would cushion the impact, pointing to shows such as recent hit The Day of the Jackal.

“I think it is probably true for most markets, the other thing I’d add is the importance of local shows. Audiences like to see themselves in series,” she added.

“We’re seeing this in the UK. Of the top ten shows in 2024, eight were Sky originals, then two were HBO shows.

“It’s worth bearing in mind that while, yes, they are fantastic shows and, yes, we want those American premium series, you also want local content, that is really important.”

Meghan Lyvers, Sky Studios’ executive director of original scripted, added that the loss of HBO exclusivity would not reduce Sky’s offering.

“It doesn’t leave holes, it just leaves a very clear indication that we will continue to build the slate and the notion of the business wanting more originals, because they are doing a very good job of nurturing customers and bringing them into Sky,” she said.

“So the news is keep doing what you’re doing and keep your eye on the ambition of the quality.

“We’re looking years and years ahead in terms of tentpoles and how long takes to build these shows – The Day of the Jackal takes a long time to get the level of execution we want to provide.”

She also spoke of the ongoing struggles affecting scripted in the UK and elsewhere, urging producers to focus on the “right-sizing of budgets.”

She added: “You have to adjust what the show should be made at – we all passionately want to make our shows as much as the producers that we’re talking and partnering with, so it’s about right-sizing budgets.

“At the end of the day, we all want the same thing, which is to put the show out there and to have audiences embrace it and then to be able to bring it back.

“That’s the key thing and if a show becomes so expensive that we can’t bring it back, that’s a shame.”

Nils Hartmann, executive vice-president of Sky Studios Italy, added that his Rome-based operation is also looking to build on its originals strategy, with its Max/HBO pact is yet to be confirmed.

“We are in the middle of the negotiation – we’re a separate platform, separate negotiation. For us and Sky originals, it is still about raising the bar.”