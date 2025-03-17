Sony is expanding its anime portfolio with the creation of production outfit Hayate, backed by the Japanese giant’s streamer Crunchyroll and creative firm Aniplex.

Hayate will plan, develop and produce anime content for Crunchyroll, with the new company’s staff made up of employees from the streamer and Aniplex.

The latter’s Masanori Mitake has been named chairman and chief exec at the newly minted outfit, with fellow Aniplex exec Leo Watanabe named chief operating officer.

Crunchyroll and Aniplex have jointly invested in Hayate, but further financial details have not been revealed.

The new company will use Aniplex’s expertise at producing anime to expand output for Crunchyroll, while also leveraging its existing partnerships with creators and studios.

Crunchyroll has more than 15 million subscribers and offers 2,000-plus titles to customers, including hits such as Solo Levelling and Dragon Ball DAIMA.

It is an independently operated joint venture between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, itself a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment in Japan.

Both are part of Tokyo-based Sony Group.