Streamer offers more than 15,000 hours of Spanish-language content

TelevisaUnivision streamer ViX is to be rolled out in Spain in January.

The Spanish-language service will be available viua Atresplayer, the streaming platform owned by local operator Atresmedia.

The SVoD will carry 15,000 hours of programming including original series and movies, as well as live sports, telenovelas and scripted shows.

Series such as La Mujer del Diablo, Pacto de Sangre and Mujeres Asesinas will be available, bolstering Atresplayer’s own content such as La Sombra de la Tierra and El Gran Salto.

TelevisaUnivision’s president of streaming & digital, Rafael Urbina, Urbina, who has overseen ViX since the exit of chief executive Pierluigi Gazzolo in October, said the partnership marked “a pivotal step” in the streamer’s expansion strategy.

Javier Bardají, CEO of Atresmedia, described the deal as “a natural alliance”, adding: “It also means enriching Atresplayer’s content offering with successful productions in the United States and Latin America.

“This consolidates Atresplayer’s ongoing growth dynamic, not only in terms of subscribers but also in users and hours of content,” Bardají added.