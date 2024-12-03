TelevisaUnivision is cutting its workforce by several hundred and restructuring its executive ranks as it looks to bring its linear and streaming operations closer together.

The Spanish-language giant, which is led by chief exec Daniel Alegre, employs just over 13,000 staff, with a mid-to-high single-digit percentage of employees expected to be let go.

Alegre has also enacted a management rejig, shifting Mexico-based head of content and strategy Jose Luis Fabila into a role overseeing all content for a new global content division.

Ignacio Meyer, who had been head of US networks, will now oversee US audio and local programming, reporting into Fabila.

Rafael Urbina, who had been chief operating officer at TelevisaUnivision’s streamer ViX, has been upped to a new role overseeing all digital and streaming operations.

On marketing and sales, Donna Speciale will now lead local and audio ad sales. Jesus Lara, who had led local ad sales in the US, is exiting.

Alegre said Fabila and his new global content division would “ensure that our content investments align with our company’s reach, engagement, and monetisation goals, and are distributed efficiently across all platforms worldwide with the right windowing strategy”.

Alegre took over at TelevisaUnivision in September from Wade Davis, who had overseen the merger of Televisa and Univision two years earlier.