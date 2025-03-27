Voltage TV format sells to Italy, Romania and Greece and secures second series order in Mexico

Cineflix Rights has sold Voltage TV’s Tempting Fortune to multiple territories, including Italy, Romania and Greece.

The format has also been recommissioned for a minimum 15-part second series by Mexico’s TV Azteca, with Acunmedya producing.

Sky Italia has ordered a six-part series from Italian indie Blu Yazmine, while the format is also in production for an unnamed Nordic broadcaster, with both commissions being filmed at Voltage’s international production hub in Malaysia.

The format is also being remade by Greece’s Skai TV and Kanal D network in Romania, meaning it has now been optioned in 15 countries.

Originally commissioned by Channel 4 in the UK, the entertainment format follows a group of strangers who have to trek through a remote wilderness with the basics of shelter, clothing and food.

They set off with an allotted cash prize, but in order to keep the pot they mustn’t spend any of it on the many luxurious and costly temptations that pop up along their journey. If they submit to a temptation, the price of it is removed from their shared prize pot.

The second series of the UK edition, which is produced by Voltage and GroupM Motion Entertainment, is currently broadcasting on C4. The first episode of the second run has accrued a 7-day consolidated audience of 1.2m, while the first series become one of the PSB’s highest-rates series launches with young viewers when it debuted in 2023.

Sanjay Singhal, chief exec of Voltage TV, said: “Tempting Fortune has been a great success in the UK, and it will be fascinating to see how the social questions it raises play out in countries with different cultural and moral values to ours.”

Tim Mutimer, chief exec of Cineflix Rights, added: “Tempting Fortune is a highly entertaining and mischievous format which taps into the dilemmas that confront us all, wherever we live around the world.

“With multiple format deals as well, and a production hub in place, we’re also in discussions with other producers and broadcasters about further local versions.”