Ruth Reid to develop series and oversee Fremantle-owned Miso Film’s slate in Denmark, Norway and Sweden

The Rain and Those Who Kill producer Miso Film has hired a former Netflix and HBO Europe exec.

Ruth Reid has been named executive development producer at the Danish production outfit and will assist the Fremantle-owned company in its strategy to produce high-end content for both local and global markets.

She starts 1 May with a remit that includes developing high-end TV series and feature films, while also supervising and supporting Miso’s slate of projects in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Reid has more than two decades of experience in the industry and most recently worked as an in-house producer for HBO Nordic, and a creative associate at Netflix Nordic.

Miso Film was founded in 2004 by Jonas Allen and Peter Bose. It secured Scandinavia’s first Netflix original with The Rain and has also been behind Tobias Lindholm’s series The Investigation and crime series Those Who Kill.

Most recently, it has produced Tomas Alfredson’s Faithless and feature film, A Copenhagen Love Story for Netflix.

Allen, Miso’s chief exec, said: “The market has changed rapidly in recent years, and the competition to develop and produce new quality projects for both TV stations and streaming services in the Nordics is intensifying every day.

“We must find new ways to develop and produce while continuing to uphold the quality of the content we create. It is therefore with great pleasure that we announce Ruth Reid is joining Miso Film’s talented team.

“With her in-depth industry knowledge, Ruth is expected to play a key role in the development of the company’s existing project slate while also contributing to attracting new projects in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.”

Reid added: “I’m thrilled to join Miso Film - a company with an unparalleled legacy and dedication to a bright future in the industry. I look forward to working closely with talented writers and directors and the Miso Film team on the strong and diverse slate.

“I hope my experience will contribute to finding new ways to reach audiences through the most compelling stories across genres, countries and creative approaches.”