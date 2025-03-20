All the latest news from the global content industry on Thursday, 20 March

UK’s ITV ups drama commissioner

The UK’s ITV has promoted Callum Dziedzic to become drama commissioner at the broadcaster, having served as assistant commissioner for drama and comedy since January 2023.

Since joining the commissioning team, Dziedzic has played a key role in delivering drama and comedy programmes including upcoming Code of Silence starring Rose Ayling-Ellis, as well as Karen Pirie, Piglets, Professor T and Grantchester.

He has also been part of ITV’s Amplify programme for deaf, disabled and/or neurodivergent colleagues selected for senior leadership.

Dziedzic will report into ITV’s director of drama Polly Hill and will work exclusively on ITV’s drama slate alongside commissioning editor Huw Kennair-Jones.

Netflix preps Danish crime drama

Netflix is to roll out its new Danish crime drama series The Reserve around the world on 15 May, the streamer has confirmed.

The six-parter has been created by Ingeborg Topsøe (Wildland) and directed by filmmaker Per Fly (Borgen), with a cast led by Marie Bach Hansen, Danica Curcic, Simon Sears, Lars Ranthe, Sara Fanta Traore, and newcomers Excel Busano and Donna Levkovski.

The show explores whatr happens after a young Filipino au pair goes missing from one of Denmark’s most affluent neighborhoods. Episode writers are Ina Bruhn and Mads Tafdrup; producer is Claudia Saginario; and Denamrk’s Uma Film is producing.

TF1’s State of Alert to make Series Mania bow

Espionage thriller State of Alert (Menace Imminente) is to make its debut at Series Mania next week ahead of its broadcast premiere on TF1 later this year.

The 6 x 60-minute show, which is from French production company Elephant International and distributor Keshet International, stars singer and actor Patrick Bruel as a Israeli intelligence officer who has 72 hours to solve interconnected high-stakes investigations. Newen Connect is distributing the series internationally.

It is based on Dov Alfon’s novel A Long Night in Paris (Unité 8200), which was optioned by KI’s head of global drama, Atar Dekel, who developed and pitched the project initially at Series Mania’s Co-Pro Pitch Forum in 2018 before Elephant International came on board as co-producers.

Paramount+ extends School Spirits

Streamer Paramount+ has extended original drama School Spirits into a third season. Produced by Awesomeness TV, seasons one and two are currently available to stream on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Latin America and Brazil.

Season two will premiere in Italy, Germany, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria at a later date.

The show’s second season, which almost doubled its premiere audience to an average 3.9 million in its first 28 days according to Paramount, stars Peyton List and was created by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who are co-showrunners and executive producers.

Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars) also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Roku lands baseball doc

The Roku Channel has acquired exclusive rights to Just A Bit Outside, a documentary film that shares the story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers baseball team.

The doc will debut 11 April 11 until June 30 and chronicles the ups-and-downs of the team as they almost won the Championship.

The show is directed and produced by Sean Hanish, with Derek Beamer attached as executive producer with Kelly Kahl and Paul Jaconi-Biery producing on behalf of Cannonball Productions. The film is also edited and produced by Tim Calandrello in addition to former Brewers player, Gorman Thomas. US viewers can stream the documentary on The Roku Channel for free, with no subscription or sign-up required.