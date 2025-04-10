All the latest news from the global content industry on Thursday, 10 April

Sky greenlights UK version of Saturday Night Live

Comcast-owned Sky in the UK has given the go-ahead for a local edition of NBC’s venerated sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Saturday Night Live (SNL) UK will be produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio (UTAS) UK and SNL US showrunner Lorne Michaels’ outfit Broadway Video. Michaels, who created the format and has overseen it for NBC for most of its 50-year existence, will serve as an executive producer.

Further information on the production teams is expected soon, but the London and Australia-based UTAS teams are currently overseen by Helen Kruger-Bratt, who reports to president Toby Gorman. Sky, NBC and UTAS are all part of Comcast.

AMC scores San Francisco 49ers docuseries

AMC Networks has greenlit sport docuseries Gold Rush (w/t), which will explore the dramatic run of the San Francisco 49ers’ during the 1980s and early 1990s when the team won five Super Bowls.

The four-parter is an AMC Studios and Skydance Sports co-production with producing partners NFL Films, Religion of Sports (ROS) and Tom Brady (for both ROS and 199 Productions).

It is set to premeire exclusively on AMC and AMC+ in 2026 and will use rare and never-before-seen footage from NFL Films, including video of team speeches and behind-the-scenes photos of San Francisco’s head coach Bill Walsh, as well as interviews with players such as Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Ronnie Lott.

C4 YouTube channel sold to Spud Gun

UK-based animation firm Spud Gun Studios is to take ownership of Channel 4-backed YouTube channel Mashed and its 5m-plus subscribers as part of a drive to super-size its branded content offering.

Youth-skewing animation-focused Mashed largely houses Spun Gun-produced branded content made in partnership with computer game publishers including Larian Studios, Santa Monica Studios and Microsoft to align with video game launches, among other projects.

Spud Gun is run by managing director Tom Jenkins – who launched Mashed in 2013 – and creative director Tom Payne. Mashed was originally set up by C4 in 2013 in partnership with TV and digital indie The Connected Set, which was behind the 2023 launch of Spud Gun. At that point, C4 committed to investing in the channel until at least the end of 2024, having backed it since its inception.

Spud Gun will continue to run the channel as it transitions into independent ownership under the leadership of its long-time creators and producers.