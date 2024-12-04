Monty Don’s Garden producer will look to tap FAST and AVOD revenue streams

UK production group Tin Roof Media has hired a former NENT Studios exec to launch a distribution arm that will look to increase its AVOD and FAST revenues.

Tin Roof Media Distribution also aims to build on the increased co-production output from its Blink Films and Outline Productions labels, which are behind shows such as Treasures Decoded, Monty Don’s Garden and Sarah Beeny’s Renovate Don’t Relocate.

The new division will manage relationships with current international distribution partners for its existing catalogue as well as new commissions, and will have responsibility for licensing rights directly for IP not currently represented by partners.

Alice Bennett-Leyh has taken up the newly created role of head of rights management & distribution, working to group director of operations, Ulla Streib.

Bennett-Leyh will manage relationships with existing and new third-party distributors, while building Tin Roof Media Distribution’s business.

She has worked in distribution and rights management for the past 16 years, with roles at NENT Studios’ UK content distribution business formerly known as DRG.

“Through our labels Blink Films and Outline Productions, Tin Roof Media has a rich legacy of factual programming,” said Bennett-Leyh.

“The launch of our distribution label with the support of this three-year investment from The Global Screen Fund enables us to extend the life of our content, increasingly look to international markets and invest back into our growing production business.”

Tin Roof chairman Rod Henwood added: “Growing revenue through international distribution of our content is a key plank of our business strategy.

“With the formation of Tin Roof Media Distribution, and the appointment of Alice, we’re looking to build on this further. We see great opportunities to increase the returns on our IP through directly licensing the rights we own and control, in particular to the fast-growing number of digital platforms around the world, while also continuing to work closely with distributor partners.”

The expansion has been supported by a three-year international business development grant from The UK Global Screen Fund (UKGSF), financed by the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and administered by the BFI.