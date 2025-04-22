All the latest news from the global content industry on Tuesday, 22 April

M6 owner eyes TF1 merger (again)

French broadcasters TF1 and M6 could be the subject of another merger, according to the Financial Times.

Bertlesmann chief exec, Thomas Rabe, wants to revive the 2022 deal that would have brought together his M6 operation and Bouygues-owned TF1.

The move to combine the broadcasters was dropped amid competition concerns from European Union regulators several years ago, but a softening of their stance is now prompting Rabe to revisit the deal.

He told the FT it could create “a true French TV and streaming champion, able to compete with the US platforms.”

Groupe TF1 also seems keen. “We can see putting such a project back on the table when the legal and regulatory conditions permit it,” the French giant said in a statement.

FBI franchise expands at CBS

CBS is returning to its FBI franchise with a new show focusing on the work of the CIA, just weeks after the network cancelled FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

The one-hour series, known by the working title of CIA, will debut later this year and tracks two “unlikely partners - a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer, and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law.”

Tom Ellis is attached to star in the series, which will track the two officers as they work out of the organisation’s New York office.

Universal Television produces in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.

NEM Dubrovnik reveals buyer record

Organisers of NEM Dubrovnik have said the 12th edition of the event - taking place 9-12 June - has more than 200 buyers registered and in excess of 100 companies exhibiting, marking a record high for the CEE-focused market.

Buyers are confirmed from companies including CME, Czech TV, Ant1+, Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation, HBO Europe, Nova Broadcasting Group, TV3 Group Baltics, TVN , TVP, MTVA, Network4 and United Media, among numerous others.

More than 1,000 participants are due to attend NEM Dubrovnik in total, with the event this year aiming to highlight the biggest global players in the TV industry by bringing together studios and content creators to present new projects.

Companies in attendance include All3media, Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, AMC Networks, Atresmedia, Banijay Rights, BBC Studios, Beta Film, Fremantle International, Globo, Lionsgate, Paramount Global Content Distribution, The Walt Disney Company, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal.

Heartstopper to end with Netflix movie

Netflix is wrapping up Heartstopper with a feature length finale that will bring the curtain down on the hit drama from See-Saw Films.

Alice Oseman, who created the graphic novels on which the series is based, is attached to write and See-Saw again produces. Stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor return to the show, which has run for three seasons.

The movie will cover the sixth and final editions of the graphic novel, which are still being written by Oseman.

Bert Habets extends ProSieben stay

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has extended chief exec Bert Habets’ contract at the German giant for a further three years.

Habets, who joined in 2022 following the exit of Max Conze, has been overseeing a push to focus on ProSieben’s core TV and streaming activities.

He is also attempting to push back a proposed takeover by Media For Europe and has sold non-core businesses including Verivix and About You.

Chairman Andreas Wiele said the extension was “an important signal of stability” from the board and one supported by Maria Kyriacou, the former ITV Studios exec who is set to take over from Wiele later this year.

Prime Video preps Korea’s Good Boy

Amazon Prime Video has confiremd a global release date for its latest South Korean scripted offering, Good Boy.

The series melds action, comedy and romance in telling the story of former medal-winning athletes who become police officers and fight in a world full of criminals.

Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae, and Tae Won-seok star, with Sim Na-yeon (The Good Bad Mother) directing. The series is written by Lee Dae-il (Bring It On, Ghost).

Good Boy launches on Prime Video on 31 May, with weekly episodes on Saturday and Sunday.

Philippines takes Kanal D dramas

Turkish distributor Kanal D International has sold two dramas into the Philippines.

Recipe of Love (aka Aşkın Tarifi) debuted in Turkey in 2021 and is from NTC Media. It expolores how a man’s life changes when he’s hired to help a young woman win her crush but ends up falling in love himself.

Twist of Fate (aka Baht Oyunu), which also debuted in 2021 and was produced by ARC Films, follows a woman whose belief that happiness only comes from marrying her first love is thrown into doubt.