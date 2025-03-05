FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International set to end after current series

US broadcaster CBS has trimmed its FBI franchise, with spin-offs Most Wanted and International both set to end after their current seasons.

FBI: Most Wanted became the first spin-off for the franchise when it launched in 2020 but will end after its current sixth season.

The second spin-off, FBI: International, is being brought to an end after a four-season run that began in 2021.

Both shows are from Dick Wolf and produced by his Wolf Entertainment label and NBCUniversal-owned Universal Television.

Despite performing well and often winning their respective slots, the cancellations were not wholly unexpected after neither show was renewed among a batch unveiled last month.

CBS did, however, hand out renewals for NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney, as well as Fire Country, Hollywood Squares, Elsabeth, George & Mandie’s First Marriage and Tracker. A two-season order was also made for a local remake of Ghosts.

The future of FBI: CIA is also in development, while Fire Country spin-off, Sheriff Country, has also been ordered.

The original FBI series launched in 2018 and secured a three-season renewal in 2024 that will keep it on air until 2027.