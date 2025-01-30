Paramount Group-owned CBS Studios is rejigging its development team with a promotion for long-standing exec, Bryan Seabury.

He becomes exec vice-president and head of content strategy and development at the US studio, with a remit across franchise building and leveraging existing IP.

Seabury will continue to lead strategy on producer and pod deals, working across the company to land opportunities for creatives. He reports into David Stapf, president of CBS Studios.

Seabury first joined CBS Studios in 2006, going on to become senior vice-president of drama development for US network CBS until 2016.

“Bryan’s visionary leadership, creative sensibilities and deep understanding of an ever-changing industry have made him one of the most highly respected executives in town,” said Stapf.

“His innate ability to grow successful franchises and source new IP, while also shepherding the artistic integrity of a writer’s projects from the first pitch to a successful series is truly unmatched.

“And Bryan’s exceptional reputation within the creative community is only outdone by how beloved he is internally as a leader, peer and mentor, making him an immeasurable asset to our studio, company and all those who are lucky enough to work with him.”