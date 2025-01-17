Wizards of Baking sees pastry chefs crafting edible showpieces inspired by moments and themes from the Potter universe

Warner Bros Discovery’s cookery competition Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking has been handed a second series, following a debut run that reached more than 16 million viewers.

The show, commissioned by cable network Food Network and streamer Max, is co-produced by Warner Horizon and LA-based theoldschool (Bake Squad, The Final Table, Next in Fashion), which was founded and run by former Shine creative director of unscripted and Brit Robin Ashbrook.

The competition format stems from an original concept by WBD exec Dan Sacks that sees nine teams of pastry chefs and cake artists tasked with crafting edible showpieces inspired by moments and themes from the Potter universe.

The show is fronted by Harry Potter film actors James and Oliver Phelps, and ran in the US from 14 November to 19 December, racking up 16.4 million viewers on Food Network, Max and Discovery+ across the run. It has since been acquired by Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Betsy Ayala, head of content, food, at WBD, said the show had “harnessed the fandom of Harry Potter and the power of Food Network as a holiday destination, delivering visually breathtaking cakes set against the backdrop of the beloved Harry Potter film sets”.

The six-ep series reflected the strategy of now departed US networks chief Kathleen Finch, who erred towards in-house unscripted shows that allowed WBD to keep closer control of price points and creative.

The show is shot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, against the backdrop of Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, and actors from the films including Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

Warner Horizon’s Bridgette Theriault and Dan Sacks served as executive producers on the first season, alongside theoldschool’s Yasmin Shackleton and Ashbrook, who spoke to Broadcast about the show prior to its first series run in the UK.