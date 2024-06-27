32

Writer/director

Freelance

Self-taught Shehroze Khan is a motivated director – which has been evident from the start of his career. With no contacts in the screen industry and without attending film school, he spent years networking and creating opportunities to find a way in. It proved fruitful when he got his first break on Channel 4’s Nations and Regions Trainee scheme in 2016.

Since then, his successes have been underpinned by this passion and commitment. Khan has been a director’s assistant in high-end TV such as The Third Day since 2018, while simultaneously making his own short films and writing scripts.

Clio Barnard, the director who worked with Khan on Ali & Ava (for BBC Films) and The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) says: “How he found the time to create his own films at the same time as working as a director’s assistant is testament to Shehroze’s tenacity and determination.

“It’s been exciting to see his processes as a film-maker. He has a strong visual sensibility, and highly developed editorial and storytelling skills. He also gets strong and nuanced performances from young people who’ve never acted before, as well as working brilliantly with experienced actors like David Harewood.”

Last year proved how far Khan has come with both his own enterprises and major productions. He landed a deal for Curtis Brown to represent him as a writer/director, and he was brought in as shadow director on the third series of Gangs Of London, responsible for shooting his block’s second unit work.

As part of the Amazon Prime Video/NFTS Director’s Scheme, his current project is to direct an Amazon-funded short film.