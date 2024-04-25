The event will take place as part of MPTS on 15-16 May

The Media Production & Technology Show has partnered with SMPTE UK to launch the Media Technology Conference.

Taking place as part of MPTS on 15-16 May at Olympia London, the industry-leading event will take a deep-dive into the emerging technologies, trends and innovations that every media technologist needs to have on their radar and be developing strategies for. Bringing together technology leaders and experts in the field of broadcasting and innovation, the two days will provide an intimate backdrop to enable high-level networking and knowledge sharing.

The first day of the Media Technology Conference, on 15 May, will be an invite-only exclusive summit for industry leaders featuring four 60-minute sessions of thought-provoking content, centred around emerging technologies and post-transformation. Each session comprises of four lightning talks, a panel discussion, and a round-table discussion where delegates can network and exchange ideas with their peers. This is a closed-door environment ensuring high-level conversations can take place. You can register your interest in an invite to this day here.

Speakers on the first day include ITV CTO Simon Farnsworth; Andy Bell, chief engineer, Channel 4 and director, Digital 3&4; Mark Patrick, solution lead for broadcast core, BBC; Alex Redfern, CTO at EVS; Melissa Carr, transformation & ops leadership consultant; and more.

This will be followed by one-day conference for the media industry on 16 May, bringing world-class technical papers from the global SMPTE community to London. The programme will explore three key topics highly relevant to today’s media technologists: Colour Science, Distribution and Ai for Media. This day is open to all MPTS attendees. Registration for MPTS 2024 as a whole is now open here.

Speakers on the second day include Carys Hughes, principal engineer, video presentation and picture quality at Sky; Anthony Chioppa, innovation engineer at EVS; Camille Cameron, live content delivery development lead at Sky; and more.

You can find the full programme for both days here. The Media Technology Conference is sponsored by Appear, Ateliere Creative Technologies, InSync Technology, Interra, Net Insight, Techex and Zille Media.