MPTS 2024 will feature ROE Visual’s latest LED displays and offer on-demand demos, providing a firsthand look at cutting-edge technology tailored for broadcast studio environments.

Scheduled for 15-16 May 2024 at the Olympia in London, the MPTS serves as an ideal platform for ROE Visual to showcase its innovative products and demonstrate its capabilities in enhancing broadcast productions. Attendees are invited to visit the ROE Visual Stand B50 to explore the latest range of LED solutions designed specifically for broadcast applications.

“We are excited to showcase our latest technology and products at the MPTS,” says Olaf Sperwer, Business Development Virtual Production at ROE Visual. “Our LED panels, such as the Ruby curved LED panel, are meticulously crafted to deliver unparalleled visual quality for broadcast applications, and we are eager to showcase their capabilities to industry professionals.”

At the event, ROE Visual will present its latest range of LED solutions tailored to meet the demanding requirements of broadcast studios. Among the featured products is the Ruby RB1.9BV2, a fine-pixel pitch LED panel featuring a high-contrast black LED. Boasting a wide color gamut with a bit depth of 16 bits, this LED panel delivers stunning visuals with exceptional clarity. With a refresh rate of 7860Hz and a scan ratio of 1/8, the Ruby RB1.9BV2 is engineered to provide a seamless performance for broadcast environments.

Additionally, ROE Visual will showcase the Black Marble LED floor, a highly sought-after solution for live events, broadcast productions, and XR stages. The Black Marble BM2, available in a 2.8mm pixel pitch, features a matte finish that minimizes reflections, making it ideal for broadcast and XR stage applications.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience ROE Visual’s broadcast-grade LED technology firsthand at the MPTS. Visit Stand B50 to learn more about ROE Visual’s cutting-edge LED solutions for broadcast environments.

For more information, please visit: www.roevisual.com