The two-day free show will include a number of sessions dedicated to AI in production

The Media Production & Technology Show has revealed the full line-up for its 2024 event, including a focus on Oscar-winning film The Zone of Interest and myriad sessions on AI in production.

The two-day show, which aims to bring technology and creativity together under one roof, boasts an extensive free seminar programme covering pre-production, production, virtual production, post, distribution and audio.

Highlights of the programme include a dedicated AI forum strand, which will explore all aspect of the industry’s current most talked-about technology, including the use of AI in workflow, virtual production and political coverage.

Alongside this there will also be sessions on the state of the production nation, the sound design of Oscar and Bafta-winning film Zone of Interest, the making of hit ITV drama Mr Bates Vs the Post Office and sustainability through tech.

Around 12,000 people from across the broadcast industry are expected to attend the event on 15 and 16 May at Olympia London.

Event director Charlotte Wheeler said: “The quality and range of our speaker programme is second to none and underlines the breadth and richness of the UK’s world-class creative industries.

“The media professionals who have curated MPTS 2024 share your concerns and excitement for the industry’s future which we have reflected in an extended partnership with SMPTE to launch the Media Technology Conference as part of the Media Production & Technology Show.

“There is so much to see, participate in and exchange with peers at MPTS. This is your platform and we cannot wait to see you there.”

The full seminar programme is available at https://www.mediaproductionshow.com/programme. Registration for MPTS 2024 is now open here.