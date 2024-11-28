The winners were announced at the sold old Awards ceremony last night (28 November)

The winners of the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 winners were revealed last night (28 November), at a celebratory gala Awards dinner held at The Brewery, London, hosted by Jen Brister.

The Awards welcomed almost 500 attendees from across the production, post-production and broadcast sector.

The night was a celebration of the creative use of technology in television production, post-production and broadcast. Many thanks to the Awards sponsors, Appear, Cerberus Tech, East On, EIZO, ERA, Films at 59, HHB, Hotspring, Jigsaw24 Media, LTN, LTX Studio, LucidLink, Netflix, Ross Video and SanDisk Professional.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2024 winners are:

Excellence in Audio Post-Production (Non-Scripted)

Paul Donovan, Brian Moseley, Ian Bown, Adam Palmer, Alex Short, Tom Chilcott, Roy Noy, Jonathon Cawte & Andy Devine of Films at 59 (D-Day: The Unheard Tapes)

“A hugely innovative, complex and ambitious piece of work in the terms of audio.”

Best Innovative Use of Cloud



Watch Your Count Live (BBC)

“This stood out above the rest as it enabled something new for the viewer which hadn’t been done before.”

Excellence in Grading (Non-Scripted) sponsored by EIZO

Joe Stabb of Fifty Fifty (The Greatest Night in Pop)

“They brought the narrative alive by the colour palette, managing to mix old and new footage sympathetically.”

Best Sustainability Project sponsored by Appear

Ad Signal’s Carbon Reduction Innovation: Match Product for a Sustainable Digital Future (Ad Signal)

“A unique and practical solution to a core problem faced by most production and post production companies.”

Best Virtual Production sponsored by LucidLink



Those About to Die (Dimension & DNEG 360)

“A major break-through in innovation for the TV industry and will become the benchmark for how virtual production is used in the future.”

Excellence in VFX sponsored by ERA



Alan Church, Simon Giles, David Schneider & James Hattsmith of Union VFX and Untold Studios (The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

“A triumph, incredibly technical work and impressively executed.”

Best Use of Graphics sponsored by Ross Video



2024 Paralympics Classifiers (Chapter 3 Graphics)



“A creative development with clear and inclusive design to articulate a complex and sensitive subject.”

Best AI Innovation (Creative)



GenAI Ad Production (ITV Creative Production)

“A clever way to innovate and income generate, with a real benefit of being able to reach new audiences.”

Best AI Innovation (Workflow) sponsored by LTX Studio, Lightricks



Smart-AD Breaks (Synchronized)

“A gamechanger for the future with a human-centric focus.”

Highly Commended: Telestream Vantage (Telestream)

Young Talent of the Year (Post-Production) sponsored by Netflix



Yousf Shojahmirabad (Aurora)

“An inspiring and tenacious individual pursuing their passion in the face of adversity”

Young Talent of the Year (Live Production) sponsored by Netflix



Ben Killackey (Sonar Events)

“A compelling young talent who has achieved a huge amount at such a young age.”

Highly commended: Tia Shenton (Channel 4)

Young Talent of the Year (Technical) sponsored by Netflix



Katie Bayman (dock10)

“They stood out for their tenacity, energy and can-do anything attitude.”

Best Tech Innovation in Live Production

Count Cam Innovation: Transforming Election Coverage with Cellhire’s IoT Solution (Cellhire)



“A great solution for something so important, an innovative but simplified approach with great scalability.”

Highly commended: Digital Multiplex Virtual Lighting (DMX-VL) (dock10)

Best Tech Innovation in Live Production (Sport) sponsored by Cerberus Tech



E1 Series (Aurora)



“It was fresh and exciting with a huge amount of technical innovation across the entire production.”

Highly commended: Bundesliga In-Match Analysis (DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH)

Best Industry Skills Initiative sponsored by Films @ 59



Rise Academy (Rise)

“It shows the ‘hidden world’ of careers in TV to a young and excited audience.”

Post Producer of the Year

Kelly Grant (Racoon)

“A great mix of technical knowledge, body of work and mentorship of team.”

Best Innovation Project sponsored by Jigsaw24 Media



Virtual Reality Over RF Wireless Solution for A2RL Series (Vislink Technologies in collaboration with FocalPoint VR)

“An excellent industry first and the future of at home sporting experiences.”

Highly Commended: Watch Your Count Live (BBC)

Excellence in Grading (Scripted) sponsored by EIZO



Dan Coles of UNIT Film & TV (This Town)

“Their attention to detail and use of clever techniques really captured the essence of the time and place of the story.”

Excellence in Audio Post-Production (Scripted) sponsored by HHB

Paul McFadden, Robert Ireland, Matt Cox, Jamie Talbutt, Gareth Rhys Jones, Robert McFadden, Richard Wills & Emilie Thomson of Bang Post-Production (Doctor Who)

“They managed to evoke powerful, exciting, and expertly crafted audio with a cinematic sound throughout.”

Highly Commended: BBC Sport’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Standout Tech of the Year sponsored by East On Media Solutions



Ultra-Low Latency Streaming & Data Synchronisation (Mobii)

“A gamechanger, solving a real-world issue, that will continue to have a powerful impact.”

Tech Team of the Year sponsored by SanDisk Professional



The Collectv Team

“Incredibly impressive in the face of huge logistical challenges.”

Highly commended: Painting Practice Team