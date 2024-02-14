His career spans more than two decades in post-production

Film laboratory and post-production facility Cinelab Film & Digital has taken on Steve Milne as vice chairman.

Milne has a career spanning more than two decades in post-production, and served as CEO of Molinare between 2003 to 2010, prior to returning from 2012 to 2018 as chairman.

Milne played a pivotal role in reshaping the facility before establishing British Film Company, where he’s produced and executive produced over 40 British indie productions including Moon, Journey’s End, Dad’s Army, and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie.

Milne will be working closely with Cinelab founder and CEO Adrian Bull on corporate strategy and customer relations.

Milne said: “In many ways it feels like coming home. I bought into Adrian’s vision from day one and am delighted to be working with him again as the company grows and works routinely with many of the world’s best filmmakers.”

Bull added: “I am very pleased at the appointment of Steve. We have had a long-standing close relationship. Having originally met Steve when he was first involved with Molinare. Steve was very supportive during Cinelab’s formative years and I always felt it was inevitable we would work together.”