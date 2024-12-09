Technicolor Group has appointed David Conley as president of MPC (Moving Picture Company).

Conley will report to Andrea Miloro, chief business & strategy officer, and Caroline Parot, chief executive officer.

He has more than two decades of experience in the VFX industry and most recently was executive producer at Wētā FX.

His credits there include Avatar: The Way of Water, The Last of Us series, and War is Over!

Andrea Miloro and Caroline Parot issued a joint quote, saying: “David’s appointment embodies our commitment to delivering world-class visual experiences. Renowned as a visionary creative leader, his passion for pioneering emerging technologies perfectly aligns with our mission to redefine the boundaries of possibility in visual effects.”

Conley added: “I am honored to join MPC at such an exciting moment in its journey. The team’s talent, passion, and ambitions to push creative boundaries are inspirational, and I look forward to collaborating with Andrea, Caroline, and the entire team to shape the future.”