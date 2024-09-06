The company went into administration last month

Glasgow-based post-production house Savalas has resurfaced from administration, following a pre-pack sale deal with the administrator.

The company appointed an administrator last month, with liabilities totalling more than £450K, with HMRC owed £317K, and loan debt amounting to more than £150K.

Rather than look to liquidate the company, the administrator recommended a pre-pack sale of Savalas, primarily to retain the value in the company’s future commissions with two unnamed customers.

The pre-pack deal would also ensure the employees retained employment at Savalas, and would also maximise the return to creditors.

Savalas first opened in 1998 and has two Glasgow locations – at Film City and the Hub. It has 12 employees across the two locations.

Its recent credits include Edinburgh Unlocked for BBC Scotland; Vigil for the BBC; and Radio 4’s Fags Mags & Bags.

The company struggled over the last few years due to a reduction in workflow triggered by the writers’ strike impacting on the number of commissions being instructed, said the administrator’s report.

As a result, Savalas reduced its workforce from 23 to 12 members of staff, and met the cost of the redundancies.

After marketing the pre-pack sale of the company, the administrators received a single offer, from the current directors, through an entity called Savalas Post Ltd. The company was bought for £100k.

Broadcast Tech has contacted Savalas for comment.