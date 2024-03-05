The UK-based editor’s credits include Man On Wire, My Octopus Teacher, Project Nim, The Theory Of Everything and Chernobyl

The Cutting Room has appointed Jinx Godfrey to its edit consulting team.

UK-based editor Jinx Godfrey ACE has previously won the BAFTA Best Editing category, and is a two-time ACE Eddie Award winner.

Her credits include Man On Wire, My Octopus Teacher on which she was the edit consultant, Project Nim, 2014 Best Editing BAFTA-nominated The Theory Of Everything and 2020 Best Editing BAFTA-winner Chernobyl.

She has collaborated with directors including James Marsh, Sir David Hare, Jodie Foster, Kevin McDonald, Otto Bathurst, Charlotte Bruus Christensen, Suzanne Bier, Errol Morris, Tom Hooper, Owen Harris, Mike Figgis, Spike Lee, Dante Ariola and Tony Kaye.

More recent documentary work includes The Princess for Ed Perkins and My Mercury for Joelle Chesselet and Pippa Erlich.

The Cutting Room founder Ferg McGrath BFE, said: “Ever since Man on Wire set the high watermark for feature documentary storytelling, I’ve been a fan of Jinx’s work. She’s the standout editor working in the UK today. She has her name on two Oscar-winning feature documentaries plus a best editing BAFTA, a BFE Award and two ACE Eddie Awards. So it’s an absolute thrill to welcome her to our Edit Consulting team.”

MD Jen Lane, adds: “Jinx is the perfect addition to The Cutting Room team. No Documentary Edit Consultant has achieved the successes she has. As client demand grows for our services, we look forward to what heights we can reach together.”