The real-time collaboration platform enables content to be reviewed and logged from anywhere, in a virtual environment

A platform called Tanooki has been launched by the team behind the post-production house Racoon.

Tanooki is a collaboration tool, designed to enable teams to meet, review and log content from anywhere in a virtual environment that aims to mirror the flow of real world production.

Its features include an inbuilt video conferencing tool; a colour-accurate live edit streaming plugin; a dailies multicam player; and the ability to access edit workstations from anywhere.

It also includes an education module, enabling industry entrants to access industry standard tools and practices, as well as work placement opportunities.

Tanooki’s public launch follows two years of use by Racoon post production.

Tanooki CTO, Adam Peat, said: “Tanooki can help anyone be more efficient and creative, from a solo creator working on a single project to a business wanting to integrate their existing technology stack and streamline collaboration across multiple productions.”

Tanooki CPO David Logsdon added: “We’ve designed Tanooki to not only give our community the powerful suite of tools and features that they’d expect from a collaboration platform today, but one that places user experience, the energy of real world collaboration and natural production flow at its core. We’re excited to bring tanooki’s fresh approach to the wider industry.”