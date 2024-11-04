It bolsters the company’s picture and audio finishing services in the city, and also increases its offline capacity

Post-production house runVT has opened a second site in Brighton.

The company opened its first Brighton facility 12 months ago. The new building was previously home to Virtual Post (who closed their doors in August).

The second facility bolsters runVT’s picture and audio finishing services in Brighton, and increases offline capacity.

The two facilities are fully integrated with runVT’s three sites in central London and its office in the North East.

As part of the opening of the facility, colourist/online editor, Ross Copeland and dubbing mixer, Pete Collins, have joined runVT in full-time roles. Project Manager, Joe Tickle, who joined runVT as a runner back in 2018, has relocated to the region and will oversee all productions.

MD Balvinder Singh Sanghera, said: “With a ready-made building fit for purpose and the influx of new work on the horizon, it was an easy decision to make to establish a second site. When an opportunity like this presents itself, it’s difficult to turn down.”

Head of post, Paul Wilkes, adds: “We’re truly independent, one of the longest-running post houses in the UK and arguably the most diverse. runVT is expanding, and yet we retain a boutique, family feel with a passion for developing talent. I think it’s these distinctive characteristics that have enabled us to be welcomed so positively into the Brighton broadcast community. As our footprint in Brighton grows, so does the opportunity for us to invest in and nurture local talent whilst providing a world-class service to established and new production companies in the area.”

Director of operations, Happy Chhokar, said: “With the sudden surge of work in Brighton, our aim was to set up our second facility with the same ethos, look, and feel we have across all of our sites. In Brighton, we now have 12 offlines, 2 dubbing suites, 1 x V/O and 2 online and grading suites with connectivity enabling full flexibility between buildings in the regions and London.”