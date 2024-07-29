She has previously worked on campaigns for Burberry, Adidas, Alexander McQueen and On

Colour grading and VFX house Wash, which is based in Farringdon, London, has hired Sharon Chung as colourist.

Chung has previously worked on campaigns for Burberry, Adidas, Alexander McQueen and On (most recently on its ad featuring Zendaya and Roger Federer). She has also worked on projects for football teams Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal F.C.

Wash was founded in 2016 by lead colourist Jon Dobson. The facility has several HDR grading and VFX finishing suites. Its output includes commercial projects for Byredo, Bentley, Dyson, Hendricks, Aston Martin and Adidas.

Dobson said: “We’re really excited to welcome Sharon to the growing team here at Wash. Her work is outstanding and I am positive she will be a great addition and complement myself and Chris’ colour work beautifully. We look forward to welcoming Sharon’s clients to Wash and to the exciting time ahead.”

Chung added: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Wash and to work alongside such a talented team of colourists and VFX artists. I am beyond excited to work on the diverse and beautiful projects that Wash is known for. And I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”