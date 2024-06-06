The post-production veterans have joined together to take over the audio post facility

Grand Central Sound Studios Limited has been acquired by David Barrett (formerly Group MD of Ascent Media) and Simon Kanjee (former MD of Evolutions TV).

The company, officially acquired by a company called Grand Central Holdings Limited, will continue to trade as Grand Central.

Following the acquisition, co-founder of Grand Central, Carole Humphrey, and co-owner Ivor Taylor will be retiring from the business.

Grand Central was founded by Humphrey in 1990, with the company’s first facility in Marshall Street opening in 1994. This was designed by Taylor who joined the board and became a shareholder at that time.

10 years later, Grand Central moved to Great Marlborough Street, becoming the first all digital audio facility in Soho.

The studio has worked on projects for Nike, Guinness, Jaguar, Heineken, BBC, while its ADR department has produced audio for series including Line of Duty, Rebus, Shetland, Vera and, most recently, C4 series, Queenie.

Barrett said: “We are so excited to be able to acquire one of Soho’s longest standing and most successful audio post brands and have the opportunity to invest in a great company to enable it to flourish as it should. We would like to thank Carole and Ivor for their hard work and allowing us the opportunity to continue the amazing legacy they are entrusting us with.”

Kanjee added: “Grand Central houses some of the best audio suites in Soho and employs some incredible people. Our plan is to build on that strong foundation, adding more of Soho’s strongest talent, investing in growth across genres and disciplines.”