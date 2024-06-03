Unit has appointed VFX supervisor Nuno Pereira. He has previously held senior VFX roles at The Mill, MPC and Prime Focus, working across commercials, TV and feature films.

His VFX credits include The Rig, Avenue 5, Britannia, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2, The Chronicles of Narnia, The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader and X-Men First Class. He won an RTS award for his work on the BBC series Supersized Earth and a BAFTA nomination for VFX on Sky’s Britannia.

Pereira’s most recent work includes Universal’s Genie and Netflix feature film No One Gets out Alive, for which he was the main VFX supervisor.

At Unit, he will be responsible for overseeing and growing the CG/VFX department for both short-form and long-from productions.

Unit MD Ian Luxford said: “Nuno has experienced the full gamut of requests, from CGI futuristic cities set in outer space, to photo-real creatures and everything in between. He has such a wealth of project experience working on Harry Potter to X men features - this has developed his extreme calmness and honed his understanding of the creative and technical challenges our team faces on a day to day basis. I am delighted to welcome Nuno and I am excited to watch him lead the team into the next era further elevating our creative output”.

Pereira adds: “I am very excited to join Unit at this time. Unit is growing both in size and quality of offering and currently going from strength to strength. The approach of an end-to-end offer under the same roof is really enticing and it will allow me to collaborate and develop creative work across multiple departments in a seamless fashion. Unit’s craft and talent is second to none - a very nimble mid-sized studio, with a solid footing on all fronts: from commercials, to TV series, to feature film. That completeness is something quite unique in our industry which I’m really keen on pushing and developing further”.