It will start at £3,499, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities

Apple is set to finally release the Apple Vision Pro in the UK and is taking pre-orders for the device from Friday 28 June. Availability will begin on Friday 12 July.

Vision Pro blends digital content with the physical world to deliver spatial experiences that Apple says “transform the way people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories and enjoy entertainment”.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said: “The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world. We can’t wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination.”

Using the Apple Vision Pro, users interact with apps by looking at them and tapping their fingers together. They can also speak to dictate text, use the virtual keyboard to type, and ask Siri to open and close apps, play media, answer questions, and more.

Apps can appear side by side at any scale, providing users with “the ultimate workspace for productivity, collaboration, and entertainment,” says Apple.

With visionOS 2, available as a free software update this autumn, all Apple Vision Pro users will gain access to more features. These include a way to transform photos into 3D memories; intuitive hand gestures to access the Home View and important information at a glance; new capabilities for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User; enhancements to Mindfulness, Safari, and the Apple TV app.

The App Store now has more than 2,000 apps designed for Apple Vision Pro, including Box, Craft, Fantastical, MindNode, Slack, Things 3, Webex, Zoom, and apps from Microsoft 365. You can also pair Bluetooth accessories, such as Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad.

Streaming services are available on Apple Vision Pro, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ with Hulu, Max, Peacock, Paramount+ with Showtime, Pluto TV, and Tubi. The Apple TV app features all Apple Originals from Apple TV+, and more than 250 3D movies, with select titles available to Apple TV+ subscribers at no additional cost.

There are also more streaming and online video services through apps like IMAX, Juno, Supercut, and Television, or through Safari.

For sports, there are apps from major sports leagues and brands — including the NBA, MLS, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR, The Masters, UFC, World Surf League, and Red Bull TV.

Apple Vision Pro will be available at all Apple Store locations and the Apple Store online, starting at £3,499, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.