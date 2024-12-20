The pair will continue to run their own media consultancy firms while working for the company

AI-driven ‘creative intelligence’ specialist Optikka has added Claire da Silva and Brian Clark to its Europe sales team.

Both da Silva and Clark run consultancy companies – Silva Graham Ltd and Maverick Media Services Ltd, respectively – and will continue to operate as consultants, with Optikka becoming a client.

Da Silva has more than 20 years experience in broadcast and production leadership, She specialises in growth optimisation and strategic consulting and was formerly SVP of cost transformation at DAZN. Optikka says she will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s expansion across markets.

Clark has almost 40 years of broadcasting experience, and Optikka says “his vast expertise and passion for innovation make him an invaluable addition to the team”.

Optikka uses AI-powered design automation and scalable production tools to streamline creative workflows. The company was recently acquired by Videoverse, the maker of AI-powered sports highlights editor Magnifi.

In a LinkedIn post announcing the arrival of da Silva and Clark, the company. said: ”Together, Claire and Brian are unlocking new possibilities in broadcasting and media tech, helping Optikka deliver creative impact like never before. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more as we reshape the creative landscape”.