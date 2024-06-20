Dimension has moved its virtual production workflows to the cloud, through a partnership with AWS and Arch Platform Technologies.

The virtual production studio has transitioned its global visualisation, virtual production and content creation services to the cloud, working with Arch to plan and facilitate the virtual desktop infrastructure, storage, and real-time capabilities it required.

Dimension uses several AWS services for its compute, storage, and remote workstation requirements, and is using AWS Deadline Cloud for cloud-based rendering.

Dimension and DNEG recently teamed up to launch DNEG 360, which is operated by Dimension and collaborates with the likes of Apple, Sony Pictures, Amazon MGM Studios, Netflix, and others on virtual production for film and episodic projects.

Together, they operate two of the world’s largest LED volumes and build bespoke studio setups around the world.

Callum Macmillan, CTO of Dimension and DNEG 360, said: “As our business becomes ever more global, the AWS Cloud and the Arch platform empower our business to rapidly adapt to changing business demands. It is imperative to our business that we can work with talent around the world.

“With AWS’s global footprint and Arch’s infrastructure platform, we can collaborate remotely with filmmakers who are using real-time to block out scenes, or our team can work across multiple locations on shared assets, in conjunction with demanding virtual production environments. This is an efficient, secure, sustainable solution that’s a game-changer for our offering.”

Katrina King, global strategy leader for content production at AWS, added: “Dimension and DNEG 360 are proven leaders in virtual production and we couldn’t be more delighted that they have chosen to move their pipeline to AWS to support their global operations. Working with AWS and Arch, which is part of the AWS Partner Network, Dimension and DNEG 360 now have the infrastructure and bespoke services to support production needs, which will help them embark on their next chapter of growth.”

Guy Botham, CEO of Arch Platform Technologies, said: “We are honored to be part of Dimension and DNEG 360’s vision for the future of creative content production. Our platform for demanding end-user and team workflows and supporting cloud infrastructure is a perfect match.”

Broadcast Tech spoke to Steve Jelley, co-founder and joint MD at Dimension, and Steve Griffith, managing director, DNEG 360 and Dimension. Jelley told us: “We’re everywhere, in pretty much every country you can imagine, and have had a real challenge deploying crew with our on-prem hardware. So we’re adopting Arch, which is built off the AWS platform, because that is our way to scale. It’s a huge game changer. Arch is an orchestration layer, that not only allows us to install our own real-time platform and administrate that, it also orchestrates all the scheduling, all the spinning up of machines, including things like Nuke and Houdini, and the assigning of those to all our artists.”

Griffith adds: “We were previously using on-prem workstations underneath desks. These depreciate and don’t have the latest technology. Our move to AWS allows us to move our entire business to the cloud and benefit from all that offers.”