dock10 has developed software for virtual studio environments that makes it possible for both physical and virtual lighting to be controlled simultaneously using a single industry-standard lighting console.

This enables productions at dock10 to fully integrate virtual lighting into their sets, live during filming, to significantly expand the creative options available to lighting directors and further enhance the realism of programmes made in its virtual studios. Productions currently shot in virtual studio environments including MOTD (pictured below).

dock10’s virtual lighting solution works with any physical lights in the studio and any virtual lights added to the set design during the pre-production stages.

All the live lights are controlled via a DMX console in the lighting gallery.

The facility has developed a comprehensive menu of virtual lights that mirror the behaviour and impact of their physical counterparts.

From focused beams to LED ribbons, any combination of virtual light can be added before or during filming, with the full impact of both the physical and virtual lights being seen immediately in the studio.

This gives lighting directors complete control of all their lighting options and enables them to easily explore even more creative possibilities on set.

Richard Wormwell, head of innovation at dock10, said: “Lighting is a fundamental creative element in making great television and our virtual lighting solution significantly expands the creative possibilities for multi-camera virtual production. For the first time, lighting directors can have complete real-time control over all physical and virtual lighting in a live production, making multi-camera virtual production remarkably realistic. As a result, it raises production standards, allowing shows with smaller budgets to achieve the look and feel of a Saturday night show.”