Grass Valley has appointed Mark Gardner as vice president of sales for the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

Gardner’s career spans more than 25 years in the media industry, including engineering positions, product management and sales leadership. He has worked with companies including Vistek, Pro-Bel, Snell, SAM, Grass Valley, and most recently Ross Video.

In his new role, Gardner will drive growth across the EMEA region, working closely with the executive leadership team and helping clients navigate their way through the current industry challenges.

He said: “I am thrilled to be part of Grass Valley at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey. I look forward to contributing to our mission of helping customers leverage the agility and cost-efficiency of Grass Valley’s hardware and software architectures.”

Tim Banks, CRO of Grass Valley, adds: “Mark brings an impressive balance of technology knowledge and commercial acumen, an extensive network, excellent management skills and he’s a great cultural fit for the new GV. His deep understanding of the media industry, combined with his passion for technology and customer success, make him the ideal leader to drive our growth strategy in the region.”